Arizona Grocery Store Chain Breaks Super 'Sweet' World Record

An Arizona-based grocery chain has broken a Guinness World Record. ABC 15 reported that Bashas' officially broke the record for the world's largest doughnut mosaic.

According to Bashas' officials, the chain started preparing to break the world record on Monday by cutting, frying, and packaging the 14,000 doughnuts that were used. The mosaic was a whopping 900-square-foot recreation of the Bashas' 90th anniversary logo.

The world record attempt took place at Basha High School in Chandler. The previous record was set in 2012 and had 7,000 doughnuts that made a 512-square-foot mosaic.

The world record was part of the grocery chain's 90th anniversary. The store will also be handing out free store gift cards for groceries and more, performing random acts of kindness, and giving back to charities chosen by their shoppers- a total of $50,000.

Check out the "sweet" mosaic below: