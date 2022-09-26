Here's The Best Grocery Store In Washington

When we think of grocery stores, places like Walmart, Target, Kroger, and other national chains. There are some stores and chains, however, that have that little extra something that makes locals die-hard supporters. Some tourists wished they became residents just to keep visiting!

That's why LoveFood picked out a grocery store in every state that goes "above and beyond" for their customers. These include national chains and century-old establishments serving their community to this day.

According to the website, the best grocery store in Washington is Uwajimaya! At this small Asian store chain, they sell prepared food, fresh ingredients, kitchen and home goods, and health and beauty products. Writers also explain why they picked this awesome company:

"The flagship Uwajimaya in Seattle opened in 1928, and has stuck to its original ethos of celebrating Asian food culture and the best ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. This is about more than groceries – the prepared foods, like Chinese roast duck and bar buns, are incredible. If that isn’t enough, there’s even a bookstore and food hall inside. There are two other Washington locations, in Bellevue and Renton, plus one in Beaverton, Oregon."