Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
September 23, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Every city and town has a thrilling food scene and has created some national favorites. Think key lime pie, Philly cheesesteak, Nashville hot chicken, Chicago's deep dish pizza, and many more beloved dishes. Some places, however, have fascinating food that never leaves the borders of their state.
To get readers curious about different cuisines in the country, Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state. Here's how they made their picks:
"Our picks for the best traditional restaurant in each state include eateries serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about. Some are fancy enough for special occasions (think an anniversary or Valentine’s Day dinner), while others offer outstanding food in a casual environment."
The Willow's Inn is Washington's top pick!
Writers explain why they chose this spot:
"Bordering the San Juan islands and just west of Bellingham, peaceful Lummi Island spans about nine square miles and can only be accessed by a tiny open-air car ferry. It’s worth making a trek to the somewhat secluded island where one of the finest dining experiences in the Pacific Northwest—and perhaps one of the best restaurants in the country—awaits. With award-winning chef Blaine Wetzel at the helm, The Willows Inn restaurant offers a multicourse prix-fixe masterpiece focused on foraged, farmed and fished ingredients that ensure each seasonal expression is worth every penny."
You can find the Willow's Inn at 2579 W Shore Dr. in Lummi Island.
Check out the full list on Reader's Digest.