Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Washington

Every city and town has a thrilling food scene and has created some national favorites. Think key lime pie, Philly cheesesteak, Nashville hot chicken, Chicago's deep dish pizza, and many more beloved dishes. Some places, however, have fascinating food that never leaves the borders of their state.

To get readers curious about different cuisines in the country, Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state. Here's how they made their picks:

"Our picks for the best traditional restaurant in each state include eateries serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about. Some are fancy enough for special occasions (think an anniversary or Valentine’s Day dinner), while others offer outstanding food in a casual environment."

The Willow's Inn is Washington's top pick!