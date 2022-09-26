Nandi Bushell Announces Debut EP, Teases 'Very Personal' Lead Single

By Katrina Nattress

September 26, 2022

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Photo: CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Fresh off the high of performing with the Foo Fighters at the London tribute for Taylor Hawkins, Nandi Bushell has announced another special project: her debut EP. The 12-year-old prodigy didn't deetail the album, but did let fans know when they can expect its first single, "The Shadows," and opened up about the "very personal" story behind the song.

“Over the last six months I’ve written and recorded five very personal songs," Bushell said in a Twitter video. "The first song, ‘The Shadows,’ will be released on Friday, the 30th of September. It was written for my dad after he fell into a depression due to his autoimmune disease getting worse. My family and I went through a very hard time and we struggled, but thanks to the song we were able to move on from the shadows into the light. I can’t wait for you all to see my new art."

She also mentioned that she took "inspiration from all of my covers" while writing original music. While generally drawn to rock, Bushell has experimented with all kinds of genres, from jazz to R&B. She first shocked the world with her drumming skills, but the young musician can play anything.

See Bushell's announcement video below.

Nandi Bushell
