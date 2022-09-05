Nandi Bushell was one of many drummers to take the stage with Foo Fighters during their powerful set at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London over the weekend. The 12-year-old prodigy, who is known for challenging (and beating) Dave Grohl in a drum battle, sat behind the kit during the Foos' performance of "Learn To Fly."

Bushell shared the full video of her performance with the Foos, which includes Grohl introducing her as “the coolest f**king drummer in the world.”

“She’s the biggest rock star on the bill," he added. "I know we got Queen and Rush and all that s**t, but we got Nandi tonight.”

"It was the greatest honour of my life to have been asked to play at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley," Bushell wrote in the YouTube description. "Thank you Dave, Rami, Pat, Nate and Chris for inviting me. I am so proud to have been apart of this show for Taylor!"

Watch her video above.

Bushell wasn't the only young and talented drummer to join the stage with the Foos that night. Taylor's own son Shane Hawkins also joined the band for an emotional rendition of "My Hero."

“Now, we’ve got the little guy,” Grohl said while introducing him. “Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family and he needs to be here tonight with all of us and I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight.”

The London tribute was the first of two. The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27.