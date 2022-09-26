Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway
By Sarah Tate
September 26, 2022
What a mess! A tractor trailer carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips overturned along a Middle Tennessee roadway over the weekend, spilling its cargo across all lanes and blocking traffic, per FOX 17.
Both lanes of traffic were closed on Saturday (September 24) when an 18-wheeler overturned in Maury County. The county fire department responded to the scene, finding the truck on its side. The driver of the truck reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident but is expected to fully recover.
The department shared two photos on its Facebook page from the accident that shows boxes spilling from the truck and bags of tortilla chips busted along the road, their contents strewn about the pavement.
Yesterday, Maury County Fire responded to a overturned 18 wheeler carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips. Thankfully, the driver sustained only minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Sunday, September 25, 2022
This is the second time in the last month that a truck carrying a food item spilled its cargo along a major roadway in the Volunteer State. On August 31, a tractor trailer traveling through Memphis crashed on Interstate 55 near McLemore, spilling hundreds of broken jars of Alfredo sauce along the roadway. The road was shut down for hours as workers attempted to clear the smeared sauce from the road and the debris caused by the broken jars.
The saucy scene was reminiscent of another accident in California the day prior when a truck carrying tomatoes crashed and dumped its cargo onto the roadway.