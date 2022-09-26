Overturned Truck Spills Thousands Of Chips On Tennessee Roadway

What a mess! A tractor trailer carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips overturned along a Middle Tennessee roadway over the weekend, spilling its cargo across all lanes and blocking traffic, per FOX 17.

Both lanes of traffic were closed on Saturday (September 24) when an 18-wheeler overturned in Maury County. The county fire department responded to the scene, finding the truck on its side. The driver of the truck reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident but is expected to fully recover.

The department shared two photos on its Facebook page from the accident that shows boxes spilling from the truck and bags of tortilla chips busted along the road, their contents strewn about the pavement.