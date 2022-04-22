Driver Spills 500 Pounds Of Marijuana Onto A Missouri Highway

If this incident happened on any other day of the year, it would have made less sense. A pickup truck carrying 500 pounds of weed crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Calloway County, making it a 4/20 pot bust for the books.

According to KSDK, the pickup truck carrying the weed first swerved to miss a car and then ran into another, causing a three-car crash with two tractor-trailers also traveling down I-70.

The Missouri State Highway Police took to Twitter to speak about the incident:

“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20."

They shared a photo that detailed ripped, white bags full of marijuana spilled all over the wet road.