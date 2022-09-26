This Arizona Town Swears The Least Out Of Any US City

By Ginny Reese

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

People use profanity for many different reasons, depending on whether they're mad, happy, excited, or hurt. Some people definitely use curse words more than other, depending on where they live.

Preply determined the most and least foul-mouthed cities in the US. The website states, "We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. We asked them how often they swear, the situations they swear in the most, and even the age they uttered their first swear word."

According to the study, one Arizona city swears the least out of any US city. Phoenix tied with Portland as the number one city that uses the least amount of curse words in a day.

According to Preply, here are the cities that swear the most in the US:

  • Columbus, OH
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Dallas, TX
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • San Francisco, PA
  • Fort Worth, TX
  • Louisville, KY
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Austin, TX

According to Preply, here are the cities that swear the least in the US:

  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Portland, OR
  • Boston, MA
  • Milwaukee, WI
  • San Jose, CA
  • New York City, NY
  • El Paso, TX
  • Chicago, IL
  • Detroit, MI
  • Seattle, WA
  • Houston, TX
  • Memphis, TN
  • San Diego, CA
  • Charlotte, NC
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Nashville, TX
  • Denver, CO

A full list of the most foul-mouthed cities in the US can be found on Preply's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.