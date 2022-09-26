This Arizona Town Swears The Least Out Of Any US City

People use profanity for many different reasons, depending on whether they're mad, happy, excited, or hurt. Some people definitely use curse words more than other, depending on where they live.

Preply determined the most and least foul-mouthed cities in the US. The website states, "We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. We asked them how often they swear, the situations they swear in the most, and even the age they uttered their first swear word."

According to the study, one Arizona city swears the least out of any US city. Phoenix tied with Portland as the number one city that uses the least amount of curse words in a day.

According to Preply, here are the cities that swear the most in the US:

Columbus, OH

Las Vegas, NV

Jacksonville, FL

Oklahoma City, OK

Dallas, TX

Philadelphia, PA

Indianapolis, IN

San Francisco, PA

Fort Worth, TX

Louisville, KY

Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles, CA

Austin, TX

According to Preply, here are the cities that swear the least in the US:

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, OR

Boston, MA

Milwaukee, WI

San Jose, CA

New York City, NY

El Paso, TX

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Seattle, WA

Houston, TX

Memphis, TN

San Diego, CA

Charlotte, NC

San Antonio, TX

Nashville, TX

Denver, CO

A full list of the most foul-mouthed cities in the US can be found on Preply's website.