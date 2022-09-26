This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington

Dive bars used to known as "disreputable place(s) of resort," according to the Oxford Dictionary. Restaurants would tuck away these no-frills nooks in cellars or basements, serving all kinds of patrons. Now they've become cultural hubs for different people to gather and have a drink.

Live music, authentic cuisine, and zany decor are just the tip of the iceberg at these lively watering holes. Some of them have even been around for decades!

For those curious barhoppers, TripSavvy found the best dive bar in every state. According to the website, the top pick for Washington is New Luck Toy! Writers explain why they chose this charming place:

"A full menu of Chinese food, karaoke, and bar drinks brings Seattle residents to this local hub regularly. Order a frozen cocktail served in a fun Tiki glass; play a game of SkeeBall or pinball; and marvel at the ceiling full of red lanterns at New Luck Toy. While much nicer than your average dingy dive bar and certainly more romantic, this bar and restaurant should be on your must-visit list."

You can find New Luck Toy at 5905 California Ave. SW in Seattle.

Check out TripSavvy's full list of thrilling dive bars.