This Seattle Spot Serves The Best Bar Food In Washington

When people are looking for a great bar to check out, they're not just looking for drinks. They're also looking at the food they can nibble on with their alcoholic beverages. From chips and chicken wings to burgers and quesadillas, there's no shortage of snacks and small plates to savor at a bar.

Sometimes the food can be better than full-fledged restaurants! With that said, where you can find the most delicious bar food in Washington? According to Eat This, Not That, you can head on over to...

Some Random Bar!

Here's what writers said about this spot:

"The cheekily named bar known for its warm social setting has a menu that will make your mouth water. Crab nachos and slow-roasted brisket sandwiches join other flavorful dishes such as free-range chicken wings and strawberry shortcake. The star, however, is the garlic pull-apart bread, which is made with burrata mozzarella, roasted garlic butter, olive oil, and sea salt. Yum!"