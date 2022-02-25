This Seattle Spot Serves The Best Bar Food In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
February 25, 2022
When people are looking for a great bar to check out, they're not just looking for drinks. They're also looking at the food they can nibble on with their alcoholic beverages. From chips and chicken wings to burgers and quesadillas, there's no shortage of snacks and small plates to savor at a bar.
Sometimes the food can be better than full-fledged restaurants! With that said, where you can find the most delicious bar food in Washington? According to Eat This, Not That, you can head on over to...
Here's what writers said about this spot:
"The cheekily named bar known for its warm social setting has a menu that will make your mouth water. Crab nachos and slow-roasted brisket sandwiches join other flavorful dishes such as free-range chicken wings and strawberry shortcake. The star, however, is the garlic pull-apart bread, which is made with burrata mozzarella, roasted garlic butter, olive oil, and sea salt. Yum!"
Can't get enough during the weekdays? Don't worry, they serve brunch on the weekends, too.
You can find Some Random Bar at 2604 1st Ave in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
