This Is The Best Grocery Store In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves.

LoveFood set out to determine the best grocery store in each state, compiling a list that includes both popular chains and local favorites around the country. According to the site:

"There are plenty of places where you can stock up on groceries. But some grocery stores go above and beyond when it comes to service, quality of produce and the little extras that keep people coming back (or have them wishing they lived locally)."

So what was name the best grocery store in Louisiana?

The Best Stop Supermarket

Louisiana's best grocery store even has "best" in the name! Family-owned The Best Stop Supermarket, located in Scott, has been offering up all the best Cajun food items since it opened in 1986. The Best Stop is located at 615 Highways 93 N. in Scott.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"If you want local flavor, skip the national chains and head to The Best Stop in Scott, just outside Lafayette. This family-owned Cajun grocery store sells award-winning boudin (pork, rice, and spices in a sausage case), cracklins (pork skin), smoked sausage, jerky, hog head cheese (a kind of spiced pork pâté), crawfish tails, and other local favorites. It's all delicious."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best grocery store in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.