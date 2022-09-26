This Is The Best Grocery Store In Louisiana

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves.

LoveFood set out to determine the best grocery store in each state, compiling a list that includes both popular chains and local favorites around the country. According to the site:

"There are plenty of places where you can stock up on groceries. But some grocery stores go above and beyond when it comes to service, quality of produce and the little extras that keep people coming back (or have them wishing they lived locally)."

So what was name the best grocery store in Louisiana?

The Best Stop Supermarket

Louisiana's best grocery store even has "best" in the name! Family-owned The Best Stop Supermarket, located in Scott, has been offering up all the best Cajun food items since it opened in 1986. The Best Stop is located at 615 Highways 93 N. in Scott.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"If you want local flavor, skip the national chains and head to The Best Stop in Scott, just outside Lafayette. This family-owned Cajun grocery store sells award-winning boudin (pork, rice, and spices in a sausage case), cracklins (pork skin), smoked sausage, jerky, hog head cheese (a kind of spiced pork pâté), crawfish tails, and other local favorites. It's all delicious."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best grocery store in each state.