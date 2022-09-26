This Texas University Just Got An Epic Gaming Center

By Ginny Reese

September 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The University of Texas at Austin just got a gamer's paradise. The new gaming lounge is called the Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge, and it has everything from desktops and laptops to a multiplayer console area.

Fox 7 Austin reported that the lounge was made in partnership with Dell. It's a spot where amateurs and pros can use elite gaming equipment for training, competing, and just having fun.

The lounge is now open on the main level of the Texas Union, according to UT News.

President Jay Hartzell said:

"Dell Technologies empowers our students with the resources to be part of the Longhorn winning tradition, and to better position them for careers in the booming esports and gaming industries. The new facility not only promotes greater visibility for esports at UT, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era of competition and community."
