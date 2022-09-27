50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Hanging Out With His Son's Mother Daphne Joy

"Oh s**t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy," 50 wrote in his caption. "LOL😆😆😆 Remember what i told you the other day, these b***hes be crazy. SMH."



50 Cent and Daphne Joy were together for two years before their son Sire came into the picture. Since they haven't been together for about a decade, it seems like Joy didn't seem to appreciate the commentary from 50. She also took to social media to respond.



“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed," Joy wrote. "I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between."



Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about 50 Cent, Daphne Joy and Diddy above.