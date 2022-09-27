50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Hanging Out With His Son's Mother Daphne Joy
By Tony M. Centeno
September 27, 2022
50 Cent is apparently not excited about the mother of his son Sire hanging out with Diddy.
On Monday, September 26, the Power creator took to Instagram to react to reports about Sire's mom, Daphne Joy, riding with Diddy as his date to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Although they weren't exactly photographed together, fans and Internet sleuths were able to put two and two together based on their social media posts. 50 and Daphne haven't been romantically involved for years but they do co-parent for their son. Following the rumors from gossip blogs, 50 responded with his thoughts on the situation.
"Oh s**t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy," 50 wrote in his caption. "LOL😆😆😆 Remember what i told you the other day, these b***hes be crazy. SMH."
50 Cent and Daphne Joy were together for two years before their son Sire came into the picture. Since they haven't been together for about a decade, it seems like Joy didn't seem to appreciate the commentary from 50. She also took to social media to respond.
“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed," Joy wrote. "I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a two-year relationship 10+ years ago, and out of the relationship, God blessed me with a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my son’s well-being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between."
