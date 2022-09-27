'Beetlejuice' Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens In Downtown Nashville

It's showtime! A new themed pop-up bar opening in Nashville this spooky season will transport you into one of the most beloved Halloween movies ever made.

According to News Channel 5, Dream Nashville is hosting Beetlebar, a Beetlejuice-themed pop-up bar, inside its Parlour Bar until early November. The strange and unusual pop-up is proof that you can trust the living as the space transforms into a scene fit for the 1988 Tim Burton classic starring Gina Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, who served as the titular "bio-exorcist." Just be careful not to say his name three times or else you'll summon the ghost with the most to cause a bit of chaos.