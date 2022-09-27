'Beetlejuice' Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens In Downtown Nashville
By Sarah Tate
September 27, 2022
It's showtime! A new themed pop-up bar opening in Nashville this spooky season will transport you into one of the most beloved Halloween movies ever made.
According to News Channel 5, Dream Nashville is hosting Beetlebar, a Beetlejuice-themed pop-up bar, inside its Parlour Bar until early November. The strange and unusual pop-up is proof that you can trust the living as the space transforms into a scene fit for the 1988 Tim Burton classic starring Gina Davis, Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, who served as the titular "bio-exorcist." Just be careful not to say his name three times or else you'll summon the ghost with the most to cause a bit of chaos.
Guests can observe the space decorated as iconic scenes from the film, like The Hall of Lost Souls, or check out some of Delia Deetz's sculptures as they look over the themed menu and keep an eye open for sandworms. Some signature food and cocktails to choose from include Adam's Hot Chicken Sandwich and Beetle Juice, made with Grey Goose La Poire vodka, lime, pineapple, ginger and cotton candy.
The Beetlebar is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 210 4th Avenue North. If you stop by, don't forget to watch out for Beetle— oh, you get it.