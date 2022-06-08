This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Tennessee

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.

Livability searched the country to find the best hidden bars around, compiling a list of the top must-visit secret bar in each state, from movie-themed spots to those that require you to answer a riddle to enter. According to the site:

"Speakeasies and secret bars are growing in popularity, and cities across the country are getting in on the action. We scoured every state to pinpoint the best of the best secret bars and speakeasies in America ... and, more importantly, how to get in."

So which hidden bar was named the best in Tennessee?

Peter Kern Library

To find this gem, all you need to do is stop by The Oliver Hotel in Knoxville and find the sliding door that will welcome you into the hidden hideaway. According to their website, Peter Kern Library is the city's "one and only speakeasy," serving up craft cocktails with a literary connection.

Here's what Livability had to say:

"There's a sliding door in The Oliver Hotel off of Knoxville's Market Square — open it, and it leads to Peter Kern Library. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, there's also a back entrance through an unmarked door with a single red light above it. While you don't have to whisper in this library, this tiny speakeasy is a quiet refuge from Market Square's hustle and bustle. Drink menus are tucked away in old encyclopedias and all the cocktails are named after characters in novels."

To see the full list of the best hidden bars around the country, check out the website here.