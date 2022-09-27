Celtics Players Were Blindsided By Ime Udoka Scandal, Suspension

Several Boston Celtics players said they were blindsided by head coach Ime Udoka's scandal and suspension during the team's media day on Monday (September 26).

Guard Marcus Smart, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and longest-tenured Celtics player, said he a "a couple" of teammates recently met with Udoka to discuss the team's championship pursuit in Los Angeles during the offseason, having been unaware that the Celtics had already launched an investigation into the coach, which was not made public until last week.

"That's why it seems so off guard to us, because everything seemed so normal," Smart said via Yahoo Sports.

The Celtics announced Udoka's suspension for the entirety of the upcoming 2022-23 last Thursday (September 22).

"A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the team said in a news release. "The suspension takes effect immediately."

Adrian Wojnarowski, who initially reported that Udoka was "facing possible disciplinary action," which included "a significant suspension" in relation to what was, at the time, described as "an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," last Wednesday (September 21) night.