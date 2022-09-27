Goo Goo Dolls Champion Domestic Abuse Survivors In New Music Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 27, 2022
Goo Goo Dolls are back with a new music video and this one has an especially personal message for frontman John Rzeznik. In the video for their latest single, "You Are The Answer," the alt-rock legends show a woman going on a healing journey into her past, which includes an abusive father. By taking an unflinching look at her past, she is able to embrace the present.
"The song is just about being true to yourself and trying to have faith in yourself and go where the love is," Rzeznik told People. "I've been trying to do that for a while because somebody a long time ago said to me, 'Just don't deal with people that are bad for you. Just go where the love is.' That's one of the themes that seems to crop up in a lot of the music that I write."
The track is included on the Goo Goo Dolls' album Chaos in Bloom, the band's 13th studio album, which was released in August. The idea for the video's moving subject matter came when filmmaker Keenan O'Reilly wrote a treatment based on his interpretation of the song's lyrics. "I saw it and was just like, 'Ugh.' It just destroyed me inside," Rzeznik said of O'Reilly's vision. "It just moved me so much."
To make sure their support for victims of domestic violence also has a tangible impact, the Goo Goo Dolls ended their video by mentioning the organization Joe Torre Safe at Home. The organization helps children exposed to violence heal from trauma through programs in schools. In addition, the band has partnered with the org on their most recent tour where they sell signed guitars and donate the proceeds.
"I grew up in a house where there was some domestic violence and alcoholism and when I found out about the Joe Torre Safe at Home organization, I just was instantly moved," said Rzeznik, who has opened up about his journey to sobriety before. "I called my manager, I'm like, 'We need to get involved with these people,' because … you cannot live without hope, and there are so many kids out there who feel scared and alone."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.
For more information on the Goo Goo Dolls' 2022 Fall Tour head to GooGooDolls.com.