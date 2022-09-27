The track is included on the Goo Goo Dolls' album Chaos in Bloom, the band's 13th studio album, which was released in August. The idea for the video's moving subject matter came when filmmaker Keenan O'Reilly wrote a treatment based on his interpretation of the song's lyrics. "I saw it and was just like, 'Ugh.' It just destroyed me inside," Rzeznik said of O'Reilly's vision. "It just moved me so much."

To make sure their support for victims of domestic violence also has a tangible impact, the Goo Goo Dolls ended their video by mentioning the organization Joe Torre Safe at Home. The organization helps children exposed to violence heal from trauma through programs in schools. In addition, the band has partnered with the org on their most recent tour where they sell signed guitars and donate the proceeds.

"I grew up in a house where there was some domestic violence and alcoholism and when I found out about the Joe Torre Safe at Home organization, I just was instantly moved," said Rzeznik, who has opened up about his journey to sobriety before. "I called my manager, I'm like, 'We need to get involved with these people,' because … you cannot live without hope, and there are so many kids out there who feel scared and alone."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

