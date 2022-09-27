Here's What Florida Theme Parks Are Doing As Hurricane Ian Approaches

By Zuri Anderson

September 27, 2022

Hurricane Dorian Central Florida
Photo: Getty Images

Popular theme parks and attractions in Florida will be closed to guests due to Hurricane Ian. Meteorologists believe Ian will strengthen to a Category 4 before striking Central Florida head-on, flinging torrential rains, dangerous flooding, heavy gusts, and storm surges to other parts of the state.

Walt Disney World's theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs will close on Wednesday and Thursday (September 29) ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a Tuesday (September 27) tweet.

"We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it's safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening," officials said, promising updates in the future.

Universal Orlando Resort will also shut down on Wednesday and Thursday, including City Walk and its Halloween Horror Nights event. They plan on reopening Friday (September 30) depending on the conditions, per an email sent to CNN.

"Our hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests," Universal noted.

SeaWorld Orlando is following suit, closing on those two days and implementing a "comprehensive weather preparedness plan -- to keep guests, employees, and animals safe," a company spokesperson told reporters.

The LEGOLAND Florida Resort announced it will be closed from Wednesday and Thursday, and the closures extend to the theme park, water park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park. Tickets dated September 28 through October 2 will be automatically extended through December 31, 2022. You can also rebook vacations without any penalties when their call centers reopen.

Read more about their plans on the website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.