Here's What Florida Theme Parks Are Doing As Hurricane Ian Approaches
By Zuri Anderson
September 27, 2022
Popular theme parks and attractions in Florida will be closed to guests due to Hurricane Ian. Meteorologists believe Ian will strengthen to a Category 4 before striking Central Florida head-on, flinging torrential rains, dangerous flooding, heavy gusts, and storm surges to other parts of the state.
Walt Disney World's theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs will close on Wednesday and Thursday (September 29) ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a Tuesday (September 27) tweet.
"We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it's safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening," officials said, promising updates in the future.
Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0Atuj5 pic.twitter.com/2HikYFXRU6— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort will also shut down on Wednesday and Thursday, including City Walk and its Halloween Horror Nights event. They plan on reopening Friday (September 30) depending on the conditions, per an email sent to CNN.
"Our hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests," Universal noted.
SeaWorld Orlando is following suit, closing on those two days and implementing a "comprehensive weather preparedness plan -- to keep guests, employees, and animals safe," a company spokesperson told reporters.
The LEGOLAND Florida Resort announced it will be closed from Wednesday and Thursday, and the closures extend to the theme park, water park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park. Tickets dated September 28 through October 2 will be automatically extended through December 31, 2022. You can also rebook vacations without any penalties when their call centers reopen.
Read more about their plans on the website.
Resort closure includes LEGOLAND® FL Theme Park, Water Park & Peppa Pig Theme Park. Tickets dated for 9/28-10/2 will be automatically extended thru 12/31/22. Vacation stays during this time can be rebooked without penalty. Learn more at https://t.co/rKFCcHe1n2. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/XflGsQ0OT0— LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) September 27, 2022