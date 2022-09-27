Here's What Florida Theme Parks Are Doing As Hurricane Ian Approaches

Popular theme parks and attractions in Florida will be closed to guests due to Hurricane Ian. Meteorologists believe Ian will strengthen to a Category 4 before striking Central Florida head-on, flinging torrential rains, dangerous flooding, heavy gusts, and storm surges to other parts of the state.

Walt Disney World's theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs will close on Wednesday and Thursday (September 29) ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to a Tuesday (September 27) tweet.

"We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our cast and guests, including when it's safe for cast to return to the site to prepare for reopening," officials said, promising updates in the future.