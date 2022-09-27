Hurricane Ian: Severe Flooding, Storm Force Winds Coming To South Florida

South Florida isn't in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but that doesn't mean severe weather isn't coming to the region. Meteorologists expect torrential rain, major flooding, and tropical storm force winds to batter the area as it approaches the Sunshine State.

On top of the Category 3 hurricane, officials said incoming king tides will make conditions even worse, according to NBC 6. This means the rain will have nowhere to go, contributing to potential flooding in a region where waters already swell from normal thunderstorms.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Monday (September 26) that all permanent water pumps are working, while extra portable pumps will be installed as needed. City crews will be focused on the Brickell area.

“We have created some additional pumping capacity in that area,” Suarez said. “We have to understand that that is in the midst of king tide where we have the highest tides of the year.”