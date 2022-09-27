Jeffrey Dahmer Victims' Wisconsin Memorial Sparks Controversy

Discussions in Wisconsin about how to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer are currently underway, but Milwaukee officials are concerned about erecting a physical memorial site, according to TMZ.

Mayor Johnson's communication director, Jeff Fleming, told TMZ the mayor wants to do something to honor the victims' families, but also wants to avoid creating "ghoulish destination for troubled fans" looking for any reason to celebrate Dahmer. He is also concerned about putting the victims' families through more trauma.

This is not the first time the city has been concerned with its connection to Dahmer, who carried out many of his murders in an apartment building in Milwaukee. TMZ was told there is a conscious effort in Milwaukee over the years to essentially erase every connection to Dahmer. All of his belongings were burned, the apartment building he used to work in is now an empty lot, and the factory where he used to work has been demolished.

Talk of a memorial comes on the heels of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show star's Evan Peters as Dahmer and is currently available to watch on Netflix. You can check out the trailer for the show below.