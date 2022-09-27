Jeffrey Dahmer Victims' Wisconsin Memorial Sparks Controversy

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 27, 2022

Discussions in Wisconsin about how to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer are currently underway, but Milwaukee officials are concerned about erecting a physical memorial site, according to TMZ.

Mayor Johnson's communication director, Jeff Fleming, told TMZ the mayor wants to do something to honor the victims' families, but also wants to avoid creating "ghoulish destination for troubled fans" looking for any reason to celebrate Dahmer. He is also concerned about putting the victims' families through more trauma.

This is not the first time the city has been concerned with its connection to Dahmer, who carried out many of his murders in an apartment building in Milwaukee. TMZ was told there is a conscious effort in Milwaukee over the years to essentially erase every connection to Dahmer. All of his belongings were burned, the apartment building he used to work in is now an empty lot, and the factory where he used to work has been demolished.

Talk of a memorial comes on the heels of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show star's Evan Peters as Dahmer and is currently available to watch on Netflix. You can check out the trailer for the show below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.