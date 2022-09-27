'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Details Killer's Connection To Ohio

Infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is the focus of Netflix's new limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story —And some of his connections to Ohio are detailed in the show.

Although he was known as the "Milwaukee Monster," Dahmer had connections to both northern and central Ohio, according to Cincinnati.com.

Dahmer grew up in Bath Township, which is about 20 miles north of Akron. His killed his first victim, 18-year-old Steven M. Hicks, in his childhood home in 1978. As seen in Monster, Dahmer was pulled over by police near Bath Township after killing Hicks. He persuaded officers to let him go, even after they shone a light on the garbage bags in his backseat which contained Hicks' body.

In addition, Dahmer was a student at Ohio State University for three months and lived on campus in Morrill Tower. While some newspapers report he dropped out, others say he was expelled from Ohio State University, as is depicted in Monster. His father wrote in his 1994 book "A Father's Story" Dahmer failed most of his classes and had a 0.45 Grade Point Average.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Evan Peters as Dahmer and is currently available to watch on Netflix. Check out the show's official trailer below.