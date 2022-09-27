North Carolina Man 'Went Through All The Emotions' After Major Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina "went through all the emotions" after scoring a six-figure jackpot earlier this month.

Alan Cheek, a retired law enforcement officer from Burlington, recently returned from a trip out of state to the news that he won $286,845 in a second chance drawing, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I thought, 'oh my gosh, that's quite a surprise,'" he said. "I had to let it sink in over the weekend."

After returning from a trip to California, the Alamance County man received a phone call from the lottery to tell him he won the rolling jackpot in the September 14 Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing. According to lottery officials, he was the lucky winner who was chosen among over 13.2 million entries in the drawing.

"I went through all the emotions," he said. "I've been working on some projects, so this makes decisions easier."

Cheek claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (September 26), taking home a grand total of $203,689 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he hopes to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he plans to continue remodeling projects around his house.