A Florida couple was shocked to see their 8-year-old child's homework assignment allegedly asking her to "send a picture of you doing reading homework in the bathtub," according to WJXT.

The schoolwork was assigned to second-graders attending Victory Christian Academy in Jacksonville, and Misty and Christopher Durham had questions for the school.

"A bathtub is not appropriate for a child to take a picture," the mother told reporters. “I emailed the teacher ‘Hey, you may want to explain that. Send something out to the parents. Let them know what the intentions are.’ This just does not sound okay."

Durham then reached out to the school administration about the incident and later reported it to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. According to a police report obtained by WJXT, administrators told parents, "We have been sending this homework assignment for years, and you’re the only one complaining about it."



Authorities advised the couple not to take the picture. Then, the school allegedly called them.

Durham says administrators recommended they do a parental withdrawal for their daughter, which the mother refused to do.

"He said, ‘OK thank you for saying that,’ and continued on saying that, ‘Well, we’re going to proceed with an administration withdraw,'" Durham recalled. Reporters confirmed through records that the couple's child is no longer a student at the school.

Neither the couple nor reporters got an explanation for why the student was removed.

“She did something right by telling mom and dad that she wasn’t comfortable with something, and now she’s no longer in school,” the parent continued.

Pastor Jesse Latta, president of Victory Christian Academy, sent WJXT a statement about the situation:

“There was an assignment given, as I understand you have received a copy. It was taken out of an online teacher resource and has been used in many schools. There were certainly no bad intentions with this assignment. When a parent contacted our teacher with a complaint, our teacher immediately sent out correspondence to all parents in the class to assure them that there were no bad intentions with this assignment and to clarify the guidelines. No additional concerns were presented to the teacher. While the assignment was completely innocent, out of an abundance of caution and for there to be no misunderstandings, our administration has removed this particular assignment for any future use. We value our children and their safety is our top priority. We will continue to serve the children and families in which the Lord has graciously allowed us to have a part in their lives.”