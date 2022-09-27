This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

September 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Staying in a cozy, secluded cabin can be one of the best ways to vacation. They are the perfect vacation rentals for escaping everyday stress and connecting with nature

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state. The website states, "While some offer more of a glamping experience, perhaps providing the perfect place to disconnect from those electronic gadgets, others are rather luxurious with upscale features like hot tubs, game rooms, gourmet kitchens and more."

According to the list, the coziest cabin rental in Arizona is a cabin near Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce. The website explains:

"An original homesteader’s one-room cabin, Lyman’s Place was built in the early 20th century, but it’s been restored and refinished, ideal for a couples’ retreat or for a solo traveler. It sits on a 400-acre ranch against a backdrop of red cliffs, providing access to trails for hiking, mountain biking, and gorgeous views. It has a well-stocked kitchen, living and sleeping area in one room and includes great Wi-Fi."

The cabin rents for about $156 per night and is hosted by a superhost.

A listing for the rental can be found on AirBNB's website.

A full list of the coziest cabin AirBNBs can be found on Tips To Discover.

