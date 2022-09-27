This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Minnesota

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Minnesota? Private Log Cabin on the Lake in Cromwell. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

This lakefront log cabin can sleep four comfortably with a maximum of six guests in one bedroom plus a loft. Enjoy gorgeous lake and sunset views from the over 1,000 square feet of furnished wraparound decks, a wood stove, floor radiant heat, A/C, a high-end kitchen and a soothing sauna.

Check out the cabin's Airbnb page for more information regarding pricing, availability and more.

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.