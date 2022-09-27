This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 27, 2022

The Henry Whitehead homestead located in Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is surrounded by colorful fall foliage.
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Missouri? Remote Cabin on 30 Acres with Dock & Private Lake in Macks Creek. This is what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

One of the top cabin Airbnbs in Missouri, this remote two-bedroom cabin for six sits on 30 acres and includes your own private lake. “Hix Lake and Cabin” also offers boats available for rent, a boat slip, swimming dock, two kayaks, a hot tub, fire pit, wraparound deck, and more. There’s a fully equipped kitchen, three flat-screen satellite TVs, a PlayStation and a clawfoot tub.

Check out the cabin's Airbnb page for more information regarding pricing, availability and more.

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.

