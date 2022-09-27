This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Wisconsin

Nothing says breakfast and brunch quite like a hearty plate of fluffy, stacked pancakes topped with fruit, syrup, and anything you can imagine. A mountain of pancakes in the morning can cure the worst of the blues, but who says they can't also make a great dinner? Though making pancakes is fun and easy to do from the comfort of your own kitchen, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking. Many restaurants throughout the state serve delicious pancakes, but only one serves them better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best pancakes in all of Wisconsin can be found at Mickies Dairy Bar. You can find this one-stop pancake shop in Madison. Eat This Not That recommended that first timers try the classic cornmeal pancakes but instead of syrup, ask for honey to drizzle onto the pancakes.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pancakes in the entire state:

"If you only get one thing off the menu at Mickies, be sure it's the cornmeal pancakes. These savory pancakes hold up well to lots of butter, and consider asking for honey instead of syrup."