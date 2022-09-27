Getting married is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, and after months of planning every detail, couples can't wait to finally walk down the aisle to say "I do" to the partner of the dreams. However, sometimes ceremonies don't go exactly as planned. That was the case for one couple in North Carolina who ended up tying the knot in a much more memorable way when a wedding day emergency landed the bride in the hospital.

Ashely Haas was set to marry the man of her dreams on August 15, a date chosen for its special meaning: her father's birthday and the anniversary of when her grandfather passed away. When they day finally came, however, she was rushed to the hospital and had to cancel the wedding, per WCNC.

When Novant Health Matthews Medical Center head about Haas's story, they quickly worked to make sure she could still have her big day, setting up a makeshift ceremony in the courtyard where she and her groom could finally exchange vows. Novant Health shared photos from the day on its Facebook page, showcasing Haas wearing a white dress and veil, holding a bouquet of flowers as she stood across from her now-husband.

"In a matter of hours, our team members were able to gather flowers, decorations and a cake," the post reads. "Together they turned a small courtyard into the venue where Ashley's dream would come true."

Congrats to the happy couple!