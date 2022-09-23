Tennessee Couple Gets Married At Hospital In Emotional Ceremony

A Nashville hospital briefly became a wedding venue earlier this week when a Tennessee couple tied the knot at the bedside of an important person in their life.

TriStar Centennial Hospital served as a make-shift wedding chapel on Tuesday (September 20) for bride and groom Kaitlyn and Jared as they said "I do" in front of Kaitlyn's mother, Janet, per WKRN and Local On 2. The couple's official wedding day is in a few weeks but due to her mother's declining health, they moved up their nuptials to make sure she could be there for the special moment.

The hospital shared a clip from the emotional ceremony on Instagram, with Kaitlyn, wearing an improvised white veil, walking down the "aisle" created by nurses and other medical workers before joining Jared at her mother's bedside where the couple exchanged vows and rings by the Chaplain.