A$AP Rocky Speaks On Hectic Mosh Pit Experience At Rolling Loud New York

“That shit not funny,” he wrote. “Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”



The mosh pit happened during A$AP Rocky's set, which got cut short due to a noise ordinance. The "D.M.B." rapper took to social media hours after he was forced to get off stage and apologized for the way his set turned out.



"I am so hurt right now!" Rocky wrote. "Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t. I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"



