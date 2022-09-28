A$AP Rocky Speaks On Hectic Mosh Pit Experience At Rolling Loud New York
By Tony M. Centeno
September 28, 2022
A$AP Rocky appeared to instantly regret his decision after he jumped into a mosh pit during his set at Rolling Loud New York. Now he reveals what actually went down.
On Monday, September 26, the Harlem native responded to the hype around the viral video of him in the mosh pit. In the video, you can see the excitement in Rocky's face disappear while he struggles to survive the intense mosh pit. While fans and rappers like Tyler, The Creator made jokes about the situation, Rocky didn't appreciate what happened to him while he was in the grasp of raging fans.
“That shit not funny,” he wrote. “Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”
The mosh pit happened during A$AP Rocky's set, which got cut short due to a noise ordinance. The "D.M.B." rapper took to social media hours after he was forced to get off stage and apologized for the way his set turned out.
"I am so hurt right now!" Rocky wrote. "Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t. I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS...I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"
