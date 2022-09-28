DaBaby Becomes A Ghoulish 'Boogeyman' In This Must-See Teen Slasher

Once they get to a mirror covered in cobwebs, the teens summon the hellish character played by DaBaby by repeating "That ain't DaBaby, that's my baby" three times. That's when things really get spooky. DaBoogeyman emerges from the shadows and shows his disgustingly freakish face while rocking a red, white & blue sweater and a huge chain with a diamond-encrusted "BDB" pendant. He flexes his long, demonic fingers while rapping his problematic bars about Megan Thee Stallion while zooming in on one of the teens who slightly resembles her.



After the teens escape the basement and go into the haunted house, DaBoogeyman pursues them. During the chase, he sends his other ghoulish friends, which are based on characters from classic horror movies, after them. The devilish rapper and his friends manage to capture most of the teens except for one. DaBoogeyman confronts the final survivor, but it doesn't end the way most horror movies do.



Get into the Halloween spirit and press play on DaBaby's new music video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

