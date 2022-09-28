DaBaby Becomes A Ghoulish 'Boogeyman' In This Must-See Teen Slasher
By Tony M. Centeno
September 28, 2022
DaBaby transforms into a hellish boogeyman during a teen slasher film that arrives just in time for the upcoming Halloween season.
On Tuesday, September 27, the North Carolina native dropped the official music video for his new single "Boogeyman" off his latest album Baby On Baby 2. On the song produced by JetsonMade and others, DaBaby embodies the boogeyman so he turned into one in the short horror film he made with Reel Goats. The horror flick begins with a group of diverse teenagers who ventures into a creepy basement looking for the boogeyman.
Once they get to a mirror covered in cobwebs, the teens summon the hellish character played by DaBaby by repeating "That ain't DaBaby, that's my baby" three times. That's when things really get spooky. DaBoogeyman emerges from the shadows and shows his disgustingly freakish face while rocking a red, white & blue sweater and a huge chain with a diamond-encrusted "BDB" pendant. He flexes his long, demonic fingers while rapping his problematic bars about Megan Thee Stallion while zooming in on one of the teens who slightly resembles her.
After the teens escape the basement and go into the haunted house, DaBoogeyman pursues them. During the chase, he sends his other ghoulish friends, which are based on characters from classic horror movies, after them. The devilish rapper and his friends manage to capture most of the teens except for one. DaBoogeyman confronts the final survivor, but it doesn't end the way most horror movies do.
Get into the Halloween spirit and press play on DaBaby's new music video below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE