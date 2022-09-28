Jessie Reyez Reflects On 'Yessie' Album, Working With Beyonce & More

"It feels real," Reyez said. "The other one was in the middle of a f**king apocalypse so it was a little different but this time people are outside. People are living life and experiencing it."



Reyez also touched on other subjects during their conversation like her thoughts on moshing. After seeing A$AP Rocky's latest experience in the mosh pit at Rolling Loud, the Colombian singer explained that she hasn't hit the mosh pit since she injured her back during her last experience.



Later on, Reyez also talked about working with Beyoncé on The Lion King: The Gift, which is the soundtrack to the 2019 live-action Disney film, and her 2020 visual album Black Is King. Reyez appears alongside 070 Shake in the song and video for "SCAR." The Canadian native remembered the call she got from Beyoncé's people and how she met the historic singer for the first time after her set at Made In America.



Reyez also reveals how Jazmine Sullivan makes her a better singer, describes what make her bond with Kehlani so strong and more. Watch Angie Martinez's entire interview with Jessie Reyez below.

