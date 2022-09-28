Jessie Reyez Reflects On 'Yessie' Album, Working With Beyonce & More
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2022
Jessie Reyez is opening up about her most authentic album yet.
On Thursday, September 29, the multifaceted singer sat down with Angie Martinez to talk about everything from her Yessie LP to her thoughts about moshing. Her sophomore album contains 11 tracks with 6lack as the sole feature. During their discussion, Reyez said the release of her new album felt more "real" than her first LP Before Love Came To Kill Us, which dropped at the height of the pandemic in 2020. She also expressed how she felt about people who actually got to experience the project in person at shows and the release party, which had attendees like Drake.
"It feels real," Reyez said. "The other one was in the middle of a f**king apocalypse so it was a little different but this time people are outside. People are living life and experiencing it."
Reyez also touched on other subjects during their conversation like her thoughts on moshing. After seeing A$AP Rocky's latest experience in the mosh pit at Rolling Loud, the Colombian singer explained that she hasn't hit the mosh pit since she injured her back during her last experience.
Later on, Reyez also talked about working with Beyoncé on The Lion King: The Gift, which is the soundtrack to the 2019 live-action Disney film, and her 2020 visual album Black Is King. Reyez appears alongside 070 Shake in the song and video for "SCAR." The Canadian native remembered the call she got from Beyoncé's people and how she met the historic singer for the first time after her set at Made In America.
Reyez also reveals how Jazmine Sullivan makes her a better singer, describes what make her bond with Kehlani so strong and more. Watch Angie Martinez's entire interview with Jessie Reyez below.