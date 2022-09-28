Latest On Mac Jones' Status For Week 4

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is miss Sunday's (October 2) game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

"I would be beyond shocked if he played this week, expected to win this week," Rapoport said on NFL Now Wednesday (September 28) while discussing Jones' status.

"He's dealing with some, you know, I would say, significant damage," Rapoport added. "It's a high ankle sprain. It is one that is pretty severe. It is one that usually knocks players out 4-6 weeks.

"I would say, as it pertains to his surgery, probably looking unlikely that he will do the Tightrope procedure. We'll see, still making the decision, but the fact that he hasn't had it yet means it's probably unlikely."