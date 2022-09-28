Latest On Mac Jones' Status For Week 4
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2022
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is miss Sunday's (October 2) game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
"I would be beyond shocked if he played this week, expected to win this week," Rapoport said on NFL Now Wednesday (September 28) while discussing Jones' status.
"He's dealing with some, you know, I would say, significant damage," Rapoport added. "It's a high ankle sprain. It is one that is pretty severe. It is one that usually knocks players out 4-6 weeks.
"I would say, as it pertains to his surgery, probably looking unlikely that he will do the Tightrope procedure. We'll see, still making the decision, but the fact that he hasn't had it yet means it's probably unlikely."
From NFL Now: On #Patriots QB Mac Jones likely missing Sunday and why Bill Belichick should wear a lab coat to his next press conference. pic.twitter.com/bfeAS3hOt3— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022
Patriots backup quarterback Bryan Hoyer, who is on his third with the team since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2009, is expected to start in Jones' absence.
"Obviously, Brian's done a lot of things in his career that maybe we implement, maybe we don't. We don't want to go ahead and completely turn the offense on its head," said quarterbacks coach Joe Judge via the Boston Herald. "We feel like we were making some progress. But at the same time, we're going to make sure we put guys in a position to succeed."
Jones experienced an ankle injury during last Sunday's (September 25) loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Bill Belichick said the team was taking the second-year quarterback's injury "day by day" and responded to questions of a possible high ankle sprain with "What do I look like? A doctor?
“What do I look like? A doctor? Or orthopedic…” - Belichick when asked if the injury is a high ankle sprain. Continues to say day by day. #Patriots https://t.co/pl02lvQe7R— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 28, 2022
Jones threw for 786 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions during his first three starts of the 2022 NFL season.
The former University of Alabama standout led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and playoff appearance during his rookie season.