LeBron James Among Notable Investors In First-Of-Its-Kind Sports League

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is among several major names reportedly buying a new franchise in a first-of-its-kind sports league.

LRMR Ventures, the family office of James and his longtime business partner, CEO Maverick Carter, is teaming with investment firm SC Holdings, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, The SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman as part of a new ownership group for Major League Pickleball, according to a PRNewsire news release.

"Having SC Holdings, LRMR Ventures, and their incredible group as owners and investors in Major League Pickleball is not just great for MLP, it's a watershed moment for pickleball in general," said MLP Founder Steve Kuhn. "Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, building communities in cities and towns all over the world. This investment and the platform that this group provides will significantly help us with our goal to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030."

MLP plans to expand from 12 to 16 teams, which will include the new franchise owned by James and company.

Other previous MLP investors and team owners include NFL legend Drew Brees, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, tennis star James Blake and others.