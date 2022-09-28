McDonald's To Sell Nostalgic Happy Meals For Adults

McDonald's announced its plan to offer new adult Happy Meals with nostalgic toys next month.

The company will include iconic figurines of its popular characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as a new character, Cactus Buddy, with orders of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink, all of which will be held inside a Happy Meal-inspired Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, beginning on October 3, CNN reports.

The new adult Happy Meals are part of a collaboration between the global fast food chain and Cactus Plant Flea Market, a popular streetwear brand that has been worn by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams in recent years.