McDonald's To Sell Nostalgic Happy Meals For Adults
By Jason Hall
September 28, 2022
McDonald's announced its plan to offer new adult Happy Meals with nostalgic toys next month.
The company will include iconic figurines of its popular characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as a new character, Cactus Buddy, with orders of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink, all of which will be held inside a Happy Meal-inspired Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, beginning on October 3, CNN reports.
The new adult Happy Meals are part of a collaboration between the global fast food chain and Cactus Plant Flea Market, a popular streetwear brand that has been worn by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams in recent years.
The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults.https://t.co/EKMxReTYAb— CNN (@CNN) September 27, 2022
“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience office, in a release obtained by CNN on Tuesday (September 27).
The collaboration with Cactus Plant Flee Market -- which Complex described as a "fluid and eccentric combination" mixed with "playful graphic imagery" in a February 2020 feature article -- follows McDonald's recent marketing success in collaborating with several top artists including Travis Scott, BTS and J Balvin in recent years, all of which have led to a spike in sales.