McDonald's Brings Long-Awaited Big Twist To Iconic Big Mac
By Jason Hall
August 22, 2022
McDonald's is offering a big twist to its most signature item as part of upcoming trial run in the United States.
The global fast food chain told USA TODAY that it will offer a chicken Big Mac in select Miami-area locations later this month.
McDonald's had previously introduced the chicken Big Mac as part of a test run in the United Kingdom earlier this year, which sold out in less than two weeks, according to the company.
"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."
Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon pic.twitter.com/8hEYNTF90R— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 11, 2022
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski recently said that chicken "continues to be a significant opportunity for us" and will continue to be a priority on their menu during a recent earnings call.
"We've got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we've got an opportunity to do more with globally," Kempczinski said.
McDonald's didn't specify whether the chicken Big Mac would be available elsewhere, but seemed to imply that a successful test run in Florida could lead to expansion.
"While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we’ll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," McDonald's said in its statement to USA TODAY.