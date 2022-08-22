McDonald's Brings Long-Awaited Big Twist To Iconic Big Mac

McDonald's is offering a big twist to its most signature item as part of upcoming trial run in the United States.

The global fast food chain told USA TODAY that it will offer a chicken Big Mac in select Miami-area locations later this month.

McDonald's had previously introduced the chicken Big Mac as part of a test run in the United Kingdom earlier this year, which sold out in less than two weeks, according to the company.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans' favorite flavors together for the perfect bite."