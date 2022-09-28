This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Georgia

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Georgia? Couples Retreat with Hot Tub/Lake/Mountain Views in Big Canoe. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

This cozy cabin is ideal for a romantic couples’ retreat in the mountains just an hour north of Atlanta. “The Nest” sits perched in the upper Treetopper section overlooking Lake Petit for mountain and lake views. It includes a full kitchen, Smart flat-screen TV and high-speed internet, furnished decks for alfresco dining, a propane grill and a hot tub. Guests can also enjoy resort-style amenities at Big Canoe like indoor and outdoor pools, nine-hole golf courses, and a marina with rental pontoon boats, john-boats, kayaks and canoes.

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.