This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia

One of the best fall activities, in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Georgia? B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay. The orchard is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

Georgia may be known as The Peach State, but don’t be fooled—it has plenty of places to pick delicious apples. Head to B.J. Reece Orchards in Ellijay to pick a variety of apples. Get your hands on some Ginger Gold apples, Red Delicious apples, and more! The u-pick season runs August 28 through October 31, and Farm Fun activities start August 28 and occur each Saturday through October 31. Feel free to bring your leashed pup in the orchard, too!

Check out Reader's Digest's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state.