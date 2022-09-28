This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Illinois

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Illinois? Cozy Cabin Tucked into Peaceful Wooded Setting in Pekin. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

This cozy A-frame cabin offers three bedrooms for up to six guests. It enjoys a picture-perfect setting nestled in the woods at the edge of Pekin, providing easy access to mini-golf, ice skating, parks, gardens, and the Mineral Springs Park and Lagoon. It comes complete with a fireplace to cozy up to with a good book along with all the modern comforts like a full kitchen, TV, Wi-Fi, and a washer/dryer.

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.