This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Illinois

One of the best fall activities, in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Illinois? Royal Oak Farm Orchard in Harvard. The orchard is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed Sunday through Tuesday. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

Start a wonderful family fall tradition by heading to Royal Oak Farm Orchard in Harvard. The orchard has around 20,000 apple trees and 30 varieties of apples to choose from. You can also pick pumpkins starting in late September. If you want to have a little bonus family fun, check out their apple tree maze (just don’t get lost in it!).

Check out Reader's Digest's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state.