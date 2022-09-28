This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Nebraska

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Nebraska? Dancing Bear Lodge Luxury Log Cabin in Fort Calhoun. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

This luxury four-bedroom log cabin accommodates as many as 15 guests. It offers a picturesque view of the Missouri River Valley and bluffs from a wrap-around deck and many of its private balconies too. Look forward to soaking in the jetted tub, cozying up to the fireplace or wood-burning stove, playing a game of pool and swinging with a 360-degree view from a deck that sits at the highest point on the property.

