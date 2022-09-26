This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 26, 2022

One of the best fall activities, in our opinion, is apple picking. You can go to an orchard, pick your own apples, then come home and use them to bake a number of delicious fall treats. Plus, apple picking is an activity anyone at any age can enjoy.

If this has gotten you excited, might we suggest visiting the best place to apple picking in your state? Reader's Digest recently compiled a list of all the best apple picking spots across the United States for this exact reason.

So, where's the best place to go apple picking in Nebraska? Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. The orchard is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed Monday. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about it:

Warning: You might never want to leave the fall paradise of Arbor Day Farm. There’s a 50-foot-tall treehouse that kids can explore as part of the Tree Adventure program. You’ll want to pick your own apples of course, but don’t forget to stop at the Preservation Orchards, where you can taste some of the rare heirloom apple varieties that are no longer available in stores.

Check out Reader's Digest's list of the best place to go apple picking in every state.

