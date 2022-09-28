This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Wisconsin

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Wisconsin? Walnut Creek Cabin in Ferryville. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

"This secluded log cabin is located near the Mississippi River and sits along a private stream in the Driftless Area among rolling hills and wildlife on 10 acres of land. Explore it by taking a nature walk, or just relax in the hot tub. It also includes an outdoor fire pit and indoor gas fireplace as well as a screened-in porch, kitchen, TV, Wi-Fi and washer/dryer."

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.