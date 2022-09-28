WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run, Ties AL Record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season on Wednesday (September 28) night, tying the American League single-season home run record.

Judge hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning of Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which gave New York a 5-3 lead.

The 30-year-old tied the record set by Roger Maris in 1961, having hit his 60th home run -- which tied a previous record set by Babe Ruth in 1927 -- during New York's 9-8 walk-off win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20 at Yankee Stadium.

Judge also managed to hit 60 home runs in fewer games than both Yankee legends, which has long been a debate over the validity of Maris' record.