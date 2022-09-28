WATCH: First All-Electric Airplane Prototype Takes First Flight

An all-electric airplane prototype took flight for the first time Tuesday (September 27) morning, the Seattle Times reports.

The plane, known as "Alice," lifted off in Central Washington at around 7:10 a.m. and reached an altitude of 3,500 feet before landing about eight minutes later.

Alice, which is capable of carrying nine passengers and two pilots, was designed and built by Eviation, an Arlington, Washington based startup, in an effort to showcase the potential of an all-electric commercial commuter aircraft for travel between cities at an estimated altitude of 15,000 feet.

The plane is powered by more than 21,500 small Tesla-style battery cells, which "make up fully half the weight of the carbon composite airframe," which is slightly more than four tons, according to the Seattle Times.