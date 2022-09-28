WATCH: Two Illinois Mail Carriers Robbed Days Apart In Same Neighborhood

Two USPS mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston earlier this week, and long-time residents are very concerned. According to ABC7, the first robbery happened on Monday afternoon off of Monroe Street, and the second on Tuesday afternoon off of Nathaniel Place. RING doorbell camera footage captured via a neighbors porch detailed the second robbery.

A man wearing a black shirt walked by the doorbell camera while on his cellphone and casually crossed the street to where the postal worker was delivering mail. In the video, you can see the man walk past the van to confront the postal worker. The video is paused before viewers are able to see the suspect punch the postal worker, pull out a gun, and steal his keys.