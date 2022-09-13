WATCH: Man Visiting Chicago Uses Martial Arts Moves To Escape Robbery

National Guardsmen Ryan King was walking back to his mother's house from the gym on Friday when something entirely unexpected occurred. According to FOX32, King had nearly arrived at the house when three men got out of a large black vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint. King explained that the entire incident took place in an alley off of Wabansia Avenue and Oakley Avenue.

Video footage of the robbery was captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera. In the video, you can see the suspects get out of the car and hold King at gunpoint. One of the men immediately went for King's wallet while the other kept the gun pointed at him. As the robbery unfolded, someone walking down an adjacent street saw what was happening and yelled. That very second, King used his martial arts background to fight off the robbers and run down the street.