50 Cent Sheds Light On High-Profile Murder Cases In 'Hip Hop Homicides'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2022
50 Cent is bringing more attention to the unsolved deaths of various rappers in a new docuseries.
On Wednesday, September 28, the rapper-actor debuted the trailer for his new series Hip Hop Homicides. The brief video clip shows host Van Lathan speaking to family members and loved ones of slain artists like King Von, Magnolia Shorty, Pop Smoke and others. Lathan also speaks with 50 Cent, who serves as executive producer alongside Love & Hip-Hop creator Mona Scott-Young, and eyewitnesses who have exclusive knowledge of specific murders. The show also features appearances from French Montana, Juvenile and others who've mourned the loss of their rapper friends like Chinx and Soulja Slim.
The first episode is set to focus on Pop Smoke, a New York native who was shot and killed in Hollywood Hills two years ago. His death was considered an unfortunate outcome of a "robbery gone wrong," however, the scene of the crime reportedly lacked tell-tale signs of forced entry and ransacking that are usually associated with those crimes. The episode also explores the possibility of a targeted operation to take down the "Dior" rapper.
Hip Hop Homicides is just the latest venture in 50's growing resume of TV series. After developing an entire Power universe over the past decade, the New York native has gone on to produce other TV shows like ABC's For Life. He's also working on his upcoming movie Skill House, which is a horror movie about social media influencers who have to make it out of their content hub alive.
Look out for the premiere of Hip Hop Homicides on Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv.