50 Cent Sheds Light On High-Profile Murder Cases In 'Hip Hop Homicides'

The first episode is set to focus on Pop Smoke, a New York native who was shot and killed in Hollywood Hills two years ago. His death was considered an unfortunate outcome of a "robbery gone wrong," however, the scene of the crime reportedly lacked tell-tale signs of forced entry and ransacking that are usually associated with those crimes. The episode also explores the possibility of a targeted operation to take down the "Dior" rapper.



Hip Hop Homicides is just the latest venture in 50's growing resume of TV series. After developing an entire Power universe over the past decade, the New York native has gone on to produce other TV shows like ABC's For Life. He's also working on his upcoming movie Skill House, which is a horror movie about social media influencers who have to make it out of their content hub alive.



Look out for the premiere of Hip Hop Homicides on Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv.

