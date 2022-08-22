50 Cent Shares Bloody Trailer For New Horror Film 'Skill House'

It's over a month since the G-Unit founder first announced his plans to produce and star in the scary movie through Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media and his G-Unit Film & Television. Since then, the film has generated a lot of attention, especially since one of the film crew reportedly passed out while filming a scene.



"Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene," 50 explained. "Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse"



The film stars 50 along with TikToker Bryce Hall and fighter Paige VanZant. Skill House will also feature appearances from Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore.



So far, no release date has been confirmed. Check out the trailer above.