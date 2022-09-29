Coolio Mourned By Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Kenan Thompson & More

"This is sad news," Ice Cube wrote. "I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."



According to a report from TMZ, a friend of Coolio's found the rapper unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom inside the friend's home in Los Angeles. Paramedics were called to the home, but they pronounced him dead on the scene. He was 59. In addition to receiving praise from fellow artists, actors like Martin Lawrence and Kenan Thompson, who starred in Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel show that features the theme song made by Coolio, also mourned the rapper's death.



"Wait, now Coolio!!! 🥺" Thompson wrote in his Instagram Story. "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!"

