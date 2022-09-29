Coolio Mourned By Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Kenan Thompson & More
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2022
The Hip-Hop community was shaken up following the news about Coolio's untimely death. Numerous rap legends and several pop culture icon flooded social media with loving messages for the veteran MC.
On Wednesday night, September 28, rappers like Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, MC Hammer, Juicy J and others eulogized the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapperin their own way. Uncle Snoop posted a photo of himself with Coolio that was taken in the '90s with the caption, "Gangstas paradise R.I.P." Meanwhile, LL and Ice Cube took to Twitter to express their condolences. Cube said he was one of many who personally witnessed Coolio's rise to fame.
This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022
"This is sad news," Ice Cube wrote. "I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."
According to a report from TMZ, a friend of Coolio's found the rapper unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom inside the friend's home in Los Angeles. Paramedics were called to the home, but they pronounced him dead on the scene. He was 59. In addition to receiving praise from fellow artists, actors like Martin Lawrence and Kenan Thompson, who starred in Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel show that features the theme song made by Coolio, also mourned the rapper's death.
"Wait, now Coolio!!! 🥺" Thompson wrote in his Instagram Story. "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!"
Other celebrities like Weird Al Yankovic, who previously had a publicized beef with Coolio that was squashed, QuestLove of The Roots, Vanilla Ice and even Chad Ochocinco all paid homage to the late artist. See some of their dedications below.
Rest in peace, Coolio.
Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect— LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022
I toured with Coolio in 93 when we were both signed to Tommy Boy. Promo radio tour. The Whooliganz (Me ,Scotty, Dj Pen), Coolio , his dj Dobbs The Wino and his hype man Billy Boy . & Leshaun too. I was 15. So many stories. I even got some footage. Rest In Peace Coolio 💔— Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) September 29, 2022
RIP Coolio pic.twitter.com/Z53f3n6HDU— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) September 29, 2022
Since 1988 we connected.— DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) September 29, 2022
Sleep Peacefully Coolio.
A Legend and Icon.
🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/KZqywIAnt5
#RestInBeats bro @Coolio On a Fantastic Voyage pic.twitter.com/AZZ3lWCUi3— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 29, 2022
Rest Easy Coolio. Thank you for your contribution, condolences to his family & loved ones 🙏🏾🙏🏾👽♾ #givethemtheirflowerswhiletheyarehere 💐 #RIPCoolio 💐 pic.twitter.com/MXXAu9bY0v— CANIBUS (@DaRealCanibus) September 29, 2022
One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022
Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA
My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022
Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio https://t.co/O0uz0s15zS— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) September 29, 2022
I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away.— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022
R.I.P Coolio 🕊 pic.twitter.com/qxkHYBh7Li— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 29, 2022